Sonny Kiss On Her AEW Exit, Says She’s ‘Forever Grateful’ To Tony Khan

Sonny Kiss recently weighed in on her departure from AEW and why she’s grateful to Tony Khan for her time there. Kiss left the company at the end of August when her contract expired, and she spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about her experiences with Khan and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her AEW departure: “That was a very emotional time, especially like it still is to this day. Like, I still think about it, of course, it still feels very fresh. But when that happened, and I was going to Chicago and I did the Effy’s Gay Brunch and all throughout all of that it was very, like… I felt like everybody was staring at me and wondering how I was feeling. And I think they were trying to pick my brain and see what was going on. Like, why was I no longer there, it was just a lot. It was super emotional for me.”

On being grateful to Tony Khan for her time there: “I did, and I want to say this too, I am so grateful for Tony Khan. Tony Khan has always been great to me in the sense of …first of all, he helped pay my bills during a global pandemic . You know, there’s so many great things about Tony Khan and people expect me to say something negative about him, but no he’s given me my life… he gave me stability in my life. Like I said he helped pay my bills during a time where a lot of people were not, you know, things weren’t so uncertain. So, yeah, no, I’m forever grateful for Tony Khan.”