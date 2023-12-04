Sonny Kiss On How Her AEW Partnership With Joey Janela Happened

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Sonny Kiss spoke about her partnership with Joey Janela in AEW and revealed it was Cody Rhodes who put them together.

She said: “Cody was very much like, ‘Hey, we’re going to send you guys to Atlanta to shoot this fun vignette.’ I kind of heard that they didn’t really like it. I thought it was awesome, but I don’t know if they actually didn’t like it or not. I didn’t hear that out of Tony’s mouth or anyone’s mouth, but I thought it was really fun. I thought that the story that we portrayed was very obvious. It was your partner trying to help you get back on your feet and someone that could relate to you. I think that was really, really fun … I think everything we did in that vignette was well received by the fans. I think Joey explained that there was something different, a different storyline for him or something … Our feud was too long, and our tag team didn’t last long enough in my opinion.“