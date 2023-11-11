wrestling / News
Sonny Kiss Praises Trinity Ahead of Their Match on Next Week’s Impact
In an interview with PWInsider Elite (via Fightful, Sonny Kiss spoke about her match Trinity on this upcoming Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was taped last month.
She said: “Trinity is absolutely fantastic. It was only a matter of time before Trinity and I wrestled. We thought, when we both heard, we kind of laughed, we thought we would be teaming up. I wouldn’t be opposed to that. Maybe that will happen. Trinity is amazing. She’s super athletic. I’ve watched her and her career for the last ten years coming up in this business and being a revolutionary, being one of the greatest women’s wrestlers that anyone has ever seen. She’s super talented, beautiful, athletic. I just knew we were going to put on a clinic. She and I come from a similar dock. Dancer, cheerleader turned wrestler. It was only a matter of time before we got in the ring with each other.“
