Sonny Kiss Reportedly Finished With AEW

Sonny Kiss’ time in AEW is at an end for now, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that after reaching out to her, Kiss has confirmed that as of September she is no longer with AEW.

The report notes that Kiss’ deal has expired and no new deal was signed. Kiss was removed from the company’s roster page at the end of August, which led to people wondering about her status.

Kiss signed with AEW in February of 2019, and she made her debut in the inaugural Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing in May of that year. She went on to start tagging with Joey Janela in March of 2020 until Janela eventually turned on her in August of 2021 before departing. Kiss turned heel and joined the TrustBusters in August of 2022 and worked in ROH alongside the other members. Her last match for AEW/ROH was the episode of ROH TV that aired on July 29th. She worked the main event of Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 7 on Saturday, teaming with Pimpinela Escarlata in a win over Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy).