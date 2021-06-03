WWE News: Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose Making Public Appearance, Article on New General Counsel

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are back on their search for the best donut, as they’re set for a public appearance in California this weekend. Cookies N’ Kicks in Los Angeles announced that the two will appear on Saturday at the 7452 Melrose Ave. store from 11 AM – 2 PM locally. The announcement notes:

“Come by and try protein donuts created by WWE Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for a fundraiser for GLADD. They have teamed up with Oui Melrose to offer sweet creations in celebration of national donut day 6/4. Come try Sonya’s Cookie Mania – a buttermilk donut topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles or Mandys Almond Flex a almond cream filled doughnut topped with salted caramel, sliced toasted almonds and gold flakes! Come by the ultimate donut showdown on Saturday at Cookies N Kicks and meet the wrestling donut queens themselves!”

– WWE’s new general counsel Samira Shah is the focus of a new article at Law.com that you can see here. Shah is replacing Brian Nurse, who was dismissed last year for undisclosed reasons.

The article notes that Shah was most recently the general counsel at luxury fashion online marketplace Moda Operandi, which is headquartered in New York, and was there from 2019 to now.