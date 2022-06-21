Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 6.20.22: Jonathan Gresham In Action, More

Southeast First Uncharted Territory aired its latest episode on Monday featuring Jonathan Gresham in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tank def. Rip Byson

* Modern Age Grappling Rules: Adam Priest def. Dave Stage

* ACTION & S.U.P Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) def. Exotic Youth (Zach Mosley & Bryce Cannon)

* Rico Gonzalez def. Mason Myles

* The Last Laugh (Kenzie Paige, Hunter Drake & Nick Iggy) (w/ Dillon McQueen) def. Team Grind (Delmi Exo, Perry Von Vicious and Travis Huckabee)

* SUP Bonestorm Championship Match: Alec Price def. Billy Tipton

* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman def. Chance River

* Damyan Tangra def. Suge D via disqualification

* Modern Age Grappling Rules: Jonathan Gresham def. Jaden Newman