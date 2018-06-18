Speculation On Next Feud For Shinsuke Nakamura

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live (via Ringside News), Dave Meltzer speculated that Jeff Hardy could be the next feud for Shinsuke Nakamura after the King of Strong Style lost to AJ Styles last night.

Nakamura and Hardy fought on last week’s Smackdown where Nakamura hit Hardy with a low blow, then the Kinshasa.

Meltzer said: “You know what you can do? You can have him feud with Jeff Hardy for the US Title and all will be fine.“