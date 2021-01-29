Speculation On Status Of Big Names For This Year’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on possible big names for this year’s Royal Rumble event, with WWE only confirming 17 for the men’s match and 12 for the women’s. According to the report, the reason it hasn’t been pushed as hard as other years is because of the lack of a need to push for individual buyers or network buyers (due to the Peacock deal), as well as the lack of long-term planning.

So far, those officially announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble are Edge, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus and Mustafa Ali.

It’s possible that Seth Rollins could return, as his return was promoted for Smackdown a few weeks ago but suddenly changed. Braun Strowman may also make an appearance. John Cena is reportedly a lock for Wrestlemania, so he may show up as well, although it was noted that it wouldn’t make sense for him to make a shock return and not win, unless his Wrestlemania story comes from his Rumble participation. Brock Lesnar is also said to be a possibility.

For the Women’s Rumble, those announced include Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Tamina. A lot of the competitors will be filled in by NXT wrestlers or returning stars. Rhea Ripley has been set for a main roster debut for some time now, while Lana is also said to be set to return since she had a worked injury. Ronda Rousey has been doing pro wrestling training recently, so she is possible. Becky Lynch gave birth on December 7 so she may be ready if she chooses to come back. The Bella Twins have also teased a return to WWE lately.

However it should be noted that while Lesnar is possible, he’s not currently under contract or scheduled at this time. Likewise, neither Lynch nor Rousey are said to be scheduled for the event. Rousey is still under contract with WWE until April 10, the first day of Wrestlemania this year. If both sides agree, a contract renewal is always possible.

The winner of the Men’s match has been decided, but Vince McMahon has often changed his mind on the day of the show after a winner was set, especially the last two years for the women’s Rumble.