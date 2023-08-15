wrestling / News

Spoiler Results for This Week’s WWE Main Event

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reported the following spoiler results for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event that were taped last night before Raw:

* Natalya beat Tegan Nox via submission with the Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya had a moment to celebrate with the crowd.
* Ricochet beat Tommaso Ciampa.

