Spoiler Results for This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 15, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reported the following spoiler results for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event that were taped last night before Raw:
* Natalya beat Tegan Nox via submission with the Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya had a moment to celebrate with the crowd.
* Ricochet beat Tommaso Ciampa.
