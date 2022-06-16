wrestling / News
Spoilers For For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful):
* Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin
* Gunn Club & Max Caster defeated Leon Ruff & Bear Country
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale
* Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Fish attacked Darby after the match but Sting made the save.
