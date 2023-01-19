Spoilers For ROH Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

AEW taped matches for their Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life tribute show on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite & Rampage, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the show, which will air free on ROH Honor Club, per PWInsider:

* The ring apron & graphics were switched to ROH logos, and a graphic displayed which labelling the show as a “Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life.”

* Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman appeared on the stage and talked about Briscoe, both as a performer and as a person and father. THey promoted the show as in honor of Briscoe and talked about how important Jay was to all of them, while pointing out that Briscoe was the first match in ROH. Tony Khan came out and thanked everyone for being there to to honor the life and legacy of a great man.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Hagane Shinno. Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko and BJ Whitmer were the judges.

* Adam Cole came out and cut a promo talking about his history in the ring and friendship outside the with Jay, talking about how he was a goofball, good friend and a family man. He said it was time to get fired up and that he loves and misses Jay, saying he left the world a better place.

* Marina Shafir def. Mighty Myra

* Eddie Kingston def. QT Marshall

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Madison Rayne. Athena attacked Sky Blue, who was out there with Rayne with the title belt after the match.

* Juice Robinson def. Brandon Cutler

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Sandra Moon

* ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def Christopher Daniels. Castagnoli got the win with the Jay-Driller.

* Daniels talked about Briscoe after the match and said in 30 years, he doesn’t know a tougher wrestler than Jay, and thanked Jay’s family for sharing him with them as much as he did. He added that he was proud to share the ring with another great ROH Champion.

* Castagnoli then talked about hearing a song (Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”) that made him think of Jay’s passing and told the crowd to tell someone they love them, and to not take tomorrow for granted. He thanked Daniels and then thanked the fans for being there, saying he loves all of them and loved Jay. He asked the fans to keep Jay and his family in their thoughts and to drive home safe.