wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* The Dyad def. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* Ivy Nile def. Lola Vice
* Tyler Bate def. Luca Crusifino
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Multiple Changes to Last Night’s WWE Raw
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Victory Road 2011 Incident, Working With Sting
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title