Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:

* Josh Briggs def. Shiloh Hill

* Wren Sinclair def. Tyra Mae Steele (Tamyra Mensah-Stock)

* Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Conners

