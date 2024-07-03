wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:
* Josh Briggs def. Shiloh Hill
* Wren Sinclair def. Tyra Mae Steele (Tamyra Mensah-Stock)
* Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Conners
