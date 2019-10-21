wrestling / News
Spoilers For Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling AXS TV Special
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling taped matches before Bound For Glory to air on Tuesday’s AXS TV special. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Madison Rayne defeated Shotzi Blackhart.
*The Rascalz defeated Taurus & Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aerostar.
