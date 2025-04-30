wrestling / News
Spoilers From UWN Coastline Clash Taping
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
United Wrestling Network held their Coastline Clash taping on Tuesday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Mathias replaced an injured EJ Sparks in the opening match against Jordan Oasis (no result mentioned)
* Maximilen def. Hex
* United Women’s Championship Match: Big Mama def. Brittnee Brooks. Alex Gracia attacked Brooks post-match.
* United Tag Team Championship Match: The Mighty Zaddies def. Lights, Camera, Faction
* Scorpio Sky def. Kenny King. Big Babi Slymm returned after the match and attacked Sky.
* United Wrestling Television Championship: Evan Daniels def. Zicky Dice
* Jordan Cruz def. Matt Vandagriff
* Brandon Cutler def. Ice Williams
* Fidel Bravo defeats Joey Lancaster
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase Discusses Where John Cena Ranks Amongst GOAT Talk
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Last Match of John Cena Won’t Be On WWE TV
- Janel Grant’s Team Files Response To Vince McMahon, WWE Trying to Stop Discovery Phase Of Lawsuit