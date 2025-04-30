Spoilers From UWN Coastline Clash Taping

United Wrestling Network held their Coastline Clash taping on Tuesday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Mathias replaced an injured EJ Sparks in the opening match against Jordan Oasis (no result mentioned)

* Maximilen def. Hex

* United Women’s Championship Match: Big Mama def. Brittnee Brooks. Alex Gracia attacked Brooks post-match.

* United Tag Team Championship Match: The Mighty Zaddies def. Lights, Camera, Faction

* Scorpio Sky def. Kenny King. Big Babi Slymm returned after the match and attacked Sky.

* United Wrestling Television Championship: Evan Daniels def. Zicky Dice

* Jordan Cruz def. Matt Vandagriff

* Brandon Cutler def. Ice Williams

* Fidel Bravo defeats Joey Lancaster