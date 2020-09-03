Squared Circle Sirens Owner Casey Michael Passes Away

The wrestling world has lost another of its voices, as Squared Circle Sirens Casey Michael has passed away. Squared Circle Sirens announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Michael passed. Details were not revealed; he was 26 years old.

Michael was instrumental to reporting on women’s wrestling over the last several years as it grew in prominence in North America, and his passing is a loss for the industry. Many people within the wrestling community have reacted to the news as you can see below including Madison Rayne, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Kylie Rae, Mia Yim, Peyton Royce, Kay Lee Ray, and Ian Riccaboni.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Casey. He will be missed.

It's with a heavy heart we inform you that our beloved friend and @SCsirens owner Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) has passed away at age 26. His contributions to women’s wrestling and the friendships made will live on in his memory forever. We love you, Casey. — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) September 2, 2020

I don’t know what to say other than I love you. He’s always rooted for me, personally and professionally. Someone I consider a real friend. You remain in a special spot in my heart. I love you always, Casey. https://t.co/n9fEkyXJpX — The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 2, 2020

This hurts. 💔 Love and prayers to all of Casey’s friends and family. — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) September 2, 2020

RIP Casey 💔💔💔 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) September 2, 2020

RIP Casey — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 2, 2020

Many prayers. 🙏🏼 — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 2, 2020

He was such a strong person… my condolences. 🖤 — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) September 2, 2020

Ah this is so sad. RIP Casey. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 2, 2020

Sorry for your loss, RIP Casey — WORLD FAMOUS CB 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) September 2, 2020