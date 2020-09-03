wrestling / News

Squared Circle Sirens Owner Casey Michael Passes Away

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Squared Circle Sirens

The wrestling world has lost another of its voices, as Squared Circle Sirens Casey Michael has passed away. Squared Circle Sirens announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Michael passed. Details were not revealed; he was 26 years old.

Michael was instrumental to reporting on women’s wrestling over the last several years as it grew in prominence in North America, and his passing is a loss for the industry. Many people within the wrestling community have reacted to the news as you can see below including Madison Rayne, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Kylie Rae, Mia Yim, Peyton Royce, Kay Lee Ray, and Ian Riccaboni.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Casey. He will be missed.

