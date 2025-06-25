New Heritage Cup Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

We have a new Heritage Cup Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Stacks Lorenzo defeat his former boss Tony D’Angelo to capture the cup, which was vacated over the weekend due to an injury to Noam Dar.

The match went all five rounds, with D’Angelo getting a pin in round two before Stacks’ goons took out his leg allowing Stacks to win round four. The final round saw Luca Crusifino come down to make the save but he accidentally hit D’Angelo, which allowed Stacks to get the win and title.

This marks Stacks’ first singles title in NXT. After the match, D’Angelo hit Crusifino and said he doesn’t trust anyone.