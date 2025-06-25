wrestling / News
New Heritage Cup Champion Crowned On WWE NXT
We have a new Heritage Cup Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Stacks Lorenzo defeat his former boss Tony D’Angelo to capture the cup, which was vacated over the weekend due to an injury to Noam Dar.
The match went all five rounds, with D’Angelo getting a pin in round two before Stacks’ goons took out his leg allowing Stacks to win round four. The final round saw Luca Crusifino come down to make the save but he accidentally hit D’Angelo, which allowed Stacks to get the win and title.
This marks Stacks’ first singles title in NXT. After the match, D’Angelo hit Crusifino and said he doesn’t trust anyone.
.@Stacks_WWE is always one step ahead…
The injured knee costs @TonyDangeloWWE and we are all tied up! 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jTXn1EnMK3
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
Not like this! 😡@LucaCrusifino accidentally hits @TonyDangeloWWE, and @Stacks_WWE is the new Heritage Cup Champion! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ANf7PunZbC
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
"I dont trust you, and I don't trust you either!"@TonyDangeloWWE just dropped @LucaCrusifino, and walked out 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EqZO9VlXhe
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rey Mysterio Addresses Dominik’s Complaints About Not Getting Paid for Appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw
- Bully Ray Calls the John Cena Pipebomb Promo a ‘Full Circle Moment’
- Tony Schiavone Names Battle Bowl the Worst Wrestling Tournament In History