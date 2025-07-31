Stampede Wrestling Alumnus Gerry Morrow Passes Away

Gerry Morrow, who was a fixture of Stampede Wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away. Dave Meltzer reports that Morrow, real name Gerard Etifier, passed away on Monday at the age of 75.

Morrow began his wrestling career in 1971 and worked for IWE in Japan from then until 1980. He was brought into Stampede in 1975 and worked for the company all the way through the company shut down in 1990. He worked for a number of other companies during that era as well including NJPW, NWA All-Star Wrestling, the World Wrestling Council and more.

Morrow did have two matches in WWE, the first on a WWF/Stampede co-produced show in May of 1984 when he drew against Ben Bassarab, and a International Wrestling/WWF event in May of 1986 where he lost to Steve Strong.

Morrow’s career wound down on the late 1990s, and his final match took place in January of 2002 for No Holds Barred in Winnipeg.

During his career, he racked up seven runs with the Stampede International Tag Team Championship along with a WWC Tag Team Championship reign, two reigns with the IWA Tag Team Championship, and a WFWA Canadian Heavyweight Championship run among his titles.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Gerry Morrow.