Spoiler On Star Reportedly Headed To Impact Wrestling

A new report has details on a notable star that is headed to Impact Wrestling. Fightful Select confirms that Trinity Fatu, the former Naomi, has been in talks with Impact following a publicized report by PWInsider that she was set to join the company at Friday’s TV taping.

Impact teased a “major surprise” yesterday on Twitter for their Spring Slugfest taping on Friday. Trinity has not appeared for a wrestling company since she and Mercedes Mone walked out of Raw in May of last year. She has been backstage at shows for NJPW, GCW, and ROH recently and WWE was confident in January that they would re-sign her, but that obviously has not happened.