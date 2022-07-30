wrestling / News

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 1 Results 07.30.22

July 30, 2022

Results from STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 1 are below, courtesy of Fightful.

* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) defeated Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Fukigen Death), Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Momo Watanabe), STARS (Koguma & Hanan), Oedo Tai (Rina & Ruaka), and Queen’s Quest (Miyu Amasaki & Lady C) in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match

* Red Stars Block: Mai Sakurai (2) defeated Momo Kohgo (0)

* Blue Stars Block: Ami Sourei (2) defeated Saya Iida (0)

* Red Stars Block: SAKI (2) defeated Unagi Sayaka (0)

* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (2) defeated Maika (0)

* Red Stars Block: Syuri (2) defeated AZM (0)

* Nanae Takahashi & KAIRI defeated Lady C & Saya Kamitani

* Nanae Takahashi challenged Syuri to a World of Stardom Championship match

* KAIRI officially challenged Saya Kamitani to a Wonder of Stardom Championship match

* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI (2) defeated Mayu Iwatani (0)

* Red Stars Block: Himeka (2) defeated Utami Hayashishita (0)

* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (2) defeated Giulia (0)

Official 5STAR Grand Prix Standings following Day 1:

    RED STARS BLOCK

    2 – Syuri
    2 – Himeka
    2 – Risa Sera
    2 – SAKI
    2 – Mai Sakurai
    0 – Maika
    0 – AZM
    0 – Unagi Sayaka
    0 – Momo Kohgo
    0 – Saki Kashima
    0 – Koguma
    0 – Tam Nakano
    0 – Utami Hayashishita

    BLUE STARS BLOCK

    2 – Hazuki
    2 – MIRAI
    2 – Ami Sourei
    0 – Giulia
    0 – Mayu Iwatani
    0 – Saya Iida
    0 – Suzu Suzuki
    0 – Starlight Kid
    0 – Momo Watanabe
    0 – Mina Shirakawa
    0 – Hanan
    0 – Natsupoi
    0 – Saya Kamitani

