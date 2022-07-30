wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 1 Results 07.30.22
Results from STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 1 are below, courtesy of Fightful.
* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) defeated Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Fukigen Death), Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Momo Watanabe), STARS (Koguma & Hanan), Oedo Tai (Rina & Ruaka), and Queen’s Quest (Miyu Amasaki & Lady C) in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match
* Red Stars Block: Mai Sakurai (2) defeated Momo Kohgo (0)
* Blue Stars Block: Ami Sourei (2) defeated Saya Iida (0)
* Red Stars Block: SAKI (2) defeated Unagi Sayaka (0)
* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (2) defeated Maika (0)
* Red Stars Block: Syuri (2) defeated AZM (0)
* Nanae Takahashi & KAIRI defeated Lady C & Saya Kamitani
* Nanae Takahashi challenged Syuri to a World of Stardom Championship match
* KAIRI officially challenged Saya Kamitani to a Wonder of Stardom Championship match
* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI (2) defeated Mayu Iwatani (0)
* Red Stars Block: Himeka (2) defeated Utami Hayashishita (0)
* Blue Stars Block: Hazuki (2) defeated Giulia (0)
Official 5STAR Grand Prix Standings following Day 1:
RED STARS BLOCK
2 – Syuri
2 – Himeka
2 – Risa Sera
2 – SAKI
2 – Mai Sakurai
0 – Maika
0 – AZM
0 – Unagi Sayaka
0 – Momo Kohgo
0 – Saki Kashima
0 – Koguma
0 – Tam Nakano
0 – Utami Hayashishita
BLUE STARS BLOCK
2 – Hazuki
2 – MIRAI
2 – Ami Sourei
0 – Giulia
0 – Mayu Iwatani
0 – Saya Iida
0 – Suzu Suzuki
0 – Starlight Kid
0 – Momo Watanabe
0 – Mina Shirakawa
0 – Hanan
0 – Natsupoi
0 – Saya Kamitani
