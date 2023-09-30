STARDOM NEW BLOOD 11 Results 9.29.23: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

STARDOM NEW BLOOD 11 took place on Friday and saw the crowning of new NEW BLOOD Tag Team Champions. You can see the results below from the show, which took place in Tokyo, per Fightful:

* Hina def. HANAKO and Kizuna Tanaka

* Ruaka def. Lady C

* Thekla def. Waka Tsukiyama and Sexy Dynamite Princess

* Cosmic Angels Assessment Match: Tam Nakano def. Yuna Mizumori. Mizumori became a member of the stable.

* Passion Injection Match: Nanae Takahashi def. Mei Seira

* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Rina def. Azusa Inaba

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: wing*gori def. Starlight Kid & KARMA and 02Line