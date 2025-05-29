STARDOM Names New Director of Global PR And Communications

STARDOM has a new Director of Global PR And Communications in Walker Stewart. Stewart announced on his LinkedIn that he has named to the position. His profile describes the position as follows:

“As Director of Global PR & Communications, I lead the company’s international branding, media strategy, and fan engagement efforts. I oversee STARDOM’s English-language social media platforms, promoting live events, pay-per-views, merchandise, and our roster of world-class athletes to a global audience. In addition to managing all foreign media relations and partnerships, I guide the overall direction of STARDOM’s international division. I also spearhead the development of video, audio, and graphical content tailored for international markets—ensuring that our storytelling, presentation, and brand voice resonate across platforms and borders.”

Walked is the Lead English Broadcast Commentator for STARDOM and NJPW.