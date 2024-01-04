STARDOM NEW YEAR STARS 2024 Results: New Artists of Stardom Champions Crowned, More

STARDOM held its NEW YEAR STARS show on Wednesday, with new Artists of Stardom Champions being crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which included the full Triangle Derby, per Fightful:

* Rookie of STARDOM 2023 First Round Match: Yuzuki def. Ranna Yagami

* Rookie of STARDOM 2023 First Round Match: HANAKO def. Sayaka Kurara

* Lady C def. Hina

* Triangle Derby 2024 First Round Match: AZM, Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita fought Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & Megan Bayne to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Triangle Derby 2024 First Round Match: Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hanan & Saya Iida)

* Triangle Derby 2024 First Round Match: God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) def. Oedo Tai (Rina, Ruaka & Fukigen Death)

* Triangle Derby 2024 SemiFinal Match: God’s Eye def. Oedo Tai

* Nanae Takahashi, Yuu, Hazuki & Saki Kashima def. Maika, Saori Anou, Mina Shirakawa & Yuna Mizumori

* Rooke of STARDOM 2023 Finals: Yuzuki def. HANAKO

* Triangle Derby 2024 Finals & Artists of Stardom Championship Match: God’s Eye def. Bari Bari Bombers