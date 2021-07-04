Stardom Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 Results: Utami Hayashishita Defends Title, More

Stardom heled the its Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 In Summer show on Sunday, and the resutsa re online. You can see the results below from the show, which took place in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, per Fightful:

Stardom Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 In Summer Results (7/4)

Gauntlet Match: Oedo Tai (Kaori Yoneyama & Konami) defeated Hanan & Hina, Lady C & Maika and Saki Kashima & Rina

Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & AZM) defeated Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Ruaka)

Future Of STARDOM Championship Tournament Final: Mina Shirakawa defeated Unagi Sayaka to win the tournament and become the new Champion.

Goddesses Of STARDOM Championships Match: Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Syuri) (c) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Koguma)

Wonder Of STARDOM Championship Match: Tam Nakano (c) defeated Saya Kamitani

World Of STARDOM Championship Match: Utami Hayashishita (c) defeated Natsuko Tora via referee stoppage.