Note On Status of MJF For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that former World champion MJF is not expected to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. MJF, who has been dealing with injuries, is currently on vacation in Costa Rica, which is a significant distance from Jacksonville, FL.

MJF has been absent from TV since Worlds End, when he lost the title to Samoa Joe and was betrayed by Adam Cole. There have been rumors about his contract status, but nothing has been confirmed either way. His picture was removed from the roster on the AEW website.