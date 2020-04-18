Various News: Stephanie McMahon and WWE Superstars Set for Together at Home Broadcast, WWN Releases Full DGUSA Open the Historic Gate Event

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon promoted a Global Citizen livestream later today featuring her and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and Xavier Woods for the One World: #TogetherAtHome. You can view the announcement from Stephanie McMahon below.

– WWN released full Dragon Gate USA event from July 25, 2009. It’s the Open the Historic Gate card. You can view the full event below. Here’s the lineup:

* Main Event: Naruki Doi vs. Shingo

* CIMA & Susumu Yokosuka vs. The Young Bucks

* Dragon Kid vs. Masato Yoshino

* Mike Quackenbush, Jigsaw, Fire Ant & Soldier Ant vs. Hallowicked, Amasis, Gran Akuma & Icarus

* Kenn Doane vs. Too Cold Scorpio

* BxB Hulk vs. YAMATO