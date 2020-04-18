wrestling / News
Various News: Stephanie McMahon and WWE Superstars Set for Together at Home Broadcast, WWN Releases Full DGUSA Open the Historic Gate Event
– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon promoted a Global Citizen livestream later today featuring her and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and Xavier Woods for the One World: #TogetherAtHome. You can view the announcement from Stephanie McMahon below.
Join me & @WWE Superstars @BeckyLynchWWE @BraunStrowman @SashaBanksWWE & @XavierWoodsPhD in supporting @glblctzn’s One World: #TogetherAtHome broadcast today. Here’s how you can tune in: https://t.co/6oUWKJU9fQ
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 18, 2020
– WWN released full Dragon Gate USA event from July 25, 2009. It’s the Open the Historic Gate card. You can view the full event below. Here’s the lineup:
* Main Event: Naruki Doi vs. Shingo
* CIMA & Susumu Yokosuka vs. The Young Bucks
* Dragon Kid vs. Masato Yoshino
* Mike Quackenbush, Jigsaw, Fire Ant & Soldier Ant vs. Hallowicked, Amasis, Gran Akuma & Icarus
* Kenn Doane vs. Too Cold Scorpio
* BxB Hulk vs. YAMATO
