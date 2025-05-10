– During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens at the premium live event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steve Austin on being in uncharted waters for the match: “We were in uncharted waters when they came up with that. It was getting pretty close to the time that it’s going to be WrestleMania … I trained like a son of a b**** to get in shape for that match and when you don’t have a ring or you’re not doing cardio, specific activities like running the ropes, picking somebody up, slamming them, doing wrestling activity, your cardio is just not there … I wasn’t in that kind of condition. I looked good, but my gas tank wasn’t there.”

On wanting to not overpromise for the match: “If you’d had built it as such, those would have been high expectations to live up to. So then you overdeliver on something that’s unexpected.”

The match at WrestleMania 38 was his first since he wrestled The Rock at WrestleMania 19. Austin defeated Owens to win the bout.