Steve Maclin Explains Why There’s A Blue Strap on the TNA International Championship

Steve Maclin is the first-ever TNA International Champion after winning the belt at Unbreakable on April 17. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, he spoke about why the belt has a blue strap, making it different from the company’s other championships.

Maclin said: “There’s a lot of meaning behind the title when they put thought into it. Obviously, for being an International Title, you’ve got all the countries that are on there represented, but then also the blue is supposed to represent the ocean. So that connects all those countries all over the globe. I don’t mind it. The blue really brings out the blue in my eyes. So it goes well, and it’s different.”

Maclin has already defended his title four times during his 65-day reign. He recently noted that he’d like to defend against Eddie Edwards. Maclin’s next title defense has yet to be scheduled by TNA.