Sting Weighs In On Potential Retirement, Says It Isn’t Likely For All In

Sting still believes that his retirement is coming up soon, but he says it isn’t likely for All In at Wembley Stadium. The Icon spoke during the post-show media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and was asked if he still looking down the barrel at retirement, and if it might come at All In in late August.

“I have not decided on a date for sure,” he said. “A lot of people have actually wondered if I was gonna retire in Wembley. That would be kinda cool, but I don’t see that happening. I think I’m gonna continue on. Tony’s kinda been in my ear a little bit here and there, saying, ‘Steve, you can stay as long as you want!’ So I’m not sure how long that’ll be. But like I said a few months ago, ‘Showtime is just about over with,’ and it truly is.

He continued, “But I’m looking forward to going back to London. Last time I was there… I was Joker Sting and the crowd loved it. It was not the big arena, the big stadium. It was just the arena, but still, great great crowd. And I’m looking forward to heading back over there.”

