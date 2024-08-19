Stonecutter Announces Excalibur Compilation PPV

Stonecutter Media’s latest PPV takes a look at Excalibur’s in-ring career. The company announced a new compilation PPV looking at the AEW’s independent matches, as you can see below:

XCALIBUR: TIGHTS BEFORE THE MIC – IN AUGUST ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

Before he was a superstar AEW commentator and was three times named the best television announcer in all of wrestling, Xcalibur was a top wrestler in CZW and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to XCALIBUR: TIGHTS BEFORE THE MIC, be sure to check out TREVOR LEE: GRIT AND GRIM, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.