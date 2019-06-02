wrestling / News

Street Profits Win NXT Tag Team Titles At NXT Takeover XXV (Pics, Video)

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Street Profits NXT Takeover XXV

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) won the NXT Tag team titles at NXT Takeover XXV, defeating The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in a four-team ladder match. The belts had been previously vacated by the Viking Raiders after they were called up to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup. At one point during the match, The Sons’ Jaxson Ryker interfered on their behalf but the other three teams joined forces to take him out.

