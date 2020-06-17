Stu Bennett Not Shutting the Door on an In-Ring Return to Wrestling, Says He Won’t Go Back as a Full-Time Wrestler

During a recent exclusive interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett, aka Wade Barrett & Bad News Barrett, spoke to us about a possible in-ring return for pro wrestling. Bennett has done work with the wrestling business since his WWE exit in 2016, and he’s done broadcast work for the NWA. According to Bennett, he’s open to an in-ring return to wrestling, but he doesn’t see himself ever working on a full-time basis as a wrestler ever again, noting how burned out he was at the end of his run in WWE as a full-time performer. Below are some highlights and audio for the interview:

Stu Bennett on Drew McIntyre becoming the first British WWE World champion: “Just to be clear, I’ve known Drew since I think 2005. I used to wrestle together with him in the UK. We both got hired by WWE on the same day. We still lived together in developmental. To this day, we’re very good friends. I congratulated him when he won the championship. We speak regularly. And yeah, still very tight with him. So, I’m thrilled for him, but let’s be honest, Drew McIntyre knows I would kick his ass. If I ever got came back into a ring with him, I would kick his ass, and he knows that. It’s that simple.”

On if he ever sees himself making a full-time or part-time return to wrestling in the ring: “I am still involved in the wrestling world. I’ve been doing a lot of commentary since I left WWE. I’m currently commentating with NWA. I think they’re doing outstanding stuff, especially on the budget they’re on. I’m very happy working there. I do see myself in some capacity being back in the ring at some point. I think I left the in-ring world of pro wrestling with a sour taste in my mouth, and I would hate for that to be my swan song, or my goodbye. So certainly, I see myself being back involved. Where or when that will be, that’s still to be decided.”

“I don’t currently foresee myself going back as a full-time professional wrestler ever again because I’ve done that. I was completely burned out by the time by the end of it, and I had no life balance. I had no time for family or relationships or outside interests or anything like that. I feel like my life is a lot more enriched since I left, and I have various things going on with myself, more time to spend with my girlfriend, more time to travel, and do all those kinds of things. But certainly, I’m not shutting the door on being back in the wrestling ring in any capacity.”

In the full interview, Bennett talks about his new film I Am Vengeance: Retaliation which releases on Friday, starring in the film alongside Vinnie Jones, his future in the wrestling industry, Drew McIntyre being the first British WWE Champion, WWE and AEW running shows during the current pandemic, the effect of NXT UK on the British wrestling scene, working with CM Punk on Ultimate Beastmaster and more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Gail Kim, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney, the Von Erichs, Martha Hart, and Dominic Garrini and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Intro

1:52: On starring in his own action franchise in the I Am Vengeance series and being able to show off more of his character

3:55: On working with a bigger cast this time around and seeing his character in a team environment

5:20: On acting opposite Vinnie Jones and growing up a fan of Jones as an athlete and an actor, how their fight scenes went

8:02: On working with Phoebe Robinson-Galvin and Katrina Durden in action sequences

9:40: On Drew McIntyre being the first British WWE Champion

10:40: On if he ever sees himself making a return to wrestling full-time or part-time

12:01: On whether he still follows the current wrestling industry, WWE and AEW running shows during the pandemic

14:50: On NXT UK having a negative effect on the British wrestling scene as a whole

16:13: On working with CM Punk on Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster

18:19: Outro

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play