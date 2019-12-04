Stu Bennett Joins NWA Broadcast Team

– The new member of NWA’s broadcast team is the former Bad News Barrett, Stu Bennett. At the end of this week’s NWA Powerrr, Nick Aldis revealed that the WWE alumnus will be NWA’s new color commentator. The news was also announced on Twitter.

Bennett replaces Jim Cornette, who resigned following the controversy over his line on NWA Powerr a couple of weeks ago. Bennett is best known from his work as Wade Barrett in WWE and has since been largely acting, with a few appearances for World of Sport Wrestling. He will debut at the NWA Into the Fire taping on December 14th.