Stu Grayson, Alex Zayn & Laynie Luck Set For Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has added a trio of stars including Stu Grayson to its Mayhem event next month. The Scott D’Amore-run promotion announced on Twitter that Grayson, Alex Zayne, and Laynie Luck have been added to the event, as you can see below.

The three join Tom Latimer, Bishop Dyer, Rich Swann, Harley Cameron, Bhupinder Gujjar, PCO, Aiden Prince, Kylie Rae, Mauro Ranallo, El Reverso, Gisele Shaw, Sheldon Jean, Kaito Kiyomiya, KUSHIDA, Jade Chung, Blake Christian, Billy Gunn, Taiji Ishimori, Mo Jabari, and Michael Allen Richard Clark as announced talent for the two-night show, which takes place on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario and will stream on Triller.

