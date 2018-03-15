Various News: Super Troopers Star Takes Credit For Shane McMahon Bering Attacked, ROH TV Preview, Cody Talks All in Tickets Going on Sale

– Super Troopers star Kevin Heffernan (Farva) has shared the following on Twitter noting that he was the one to push Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to attack Shane McMahon on Smackdown. Heffernan and Zayn recently took place in a WWE vs. Super Troopers dodgeball game that will air on the WWE Network as part of an upcoming episode of WWE Game Night.

– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of ROH TV, which will feature the Bullet Club and SoCal Uncensored/The Kingdom…

– A fan asked Cody Rhodes when tickets would go on sale for their All In event on September 1 in Chicago. Rhodes said possibly in May, but maybe earlier…

Perhaps May, perhaps a bit earlier. We have to scale the arena first…it won't be a surprise. We will give plenty of heads-up. Judging by the incredible interest going on with the official hotel, I'm inclined to do it earlier. https://t.co/eOPnTlKNQT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2018