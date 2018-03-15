wrestling / News
Various News: Super Troopers Star Takes Credit For Shane McMahon Bering Attacked, ROH TV Preview, Cody Talks All in Tickets Going on Sale
– Super Troopers star Kevin Heffernan (Farva) has shared the following on Twitter noting that he was the one to push Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to attack Shane McMahon on Smackdown. Heffernan and Zayn recently took place in a WWE vs. Super Troopers dodgeball game that will air on the WWE Network as part of an upcoming episode of WWE Game Night.
Obviously it was Farva who told @SamiZayn to beat the crud out of his boss @shanemcmahon last night. #SmackDown @WWE @SuperTroopers 2 #4/20 pic.twitter.com/VoHv4nkyWq
— Kevin Heffernan (@HeffernanRules) March 14, 2018
– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of ROH TV, which will feature the Bullet Club and SoCal Uncensored/The Kingdom…
– A fan asked Cody Rhodes when tickets would go on sale for their All In event on September 1 in Chicago. Rhodes said possibly in May, but maybe earlier…
When will tickets go on sale for @ALL_IN_2018 in #Chicago #KissTheRing
— Michael Berry, Sr. (@MichaelBerrySr) March 13, 2018
Perhaps May, perhaps a bit earlier. We have to scale the arena first…it won't be a surprise. We will give plenty of heads-up. Judging by the incredible interest going on with the official hotel, I'm inclined to do it earlier. https://t.co/eOPnTlKNQT
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2018
Here it is! The official hotel for ALL IN & details on STARRCAST!!
-bus transfers to @OneHourTees & on Saturday to @Sears_Centre
-LIVE podcasts
-meet/greet opportunities
-brand new merchandise
PLUS MUCH MORE! https://t.co/hlYMqwjtF9 pic.twitter.com/ChKtUNatjh
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) March 13, 2018