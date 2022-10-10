Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against

Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against.

“I want people all over the world to see my professional wrestling, be moved, and give them some energy to move forward,” Kondo stated. “Also to become a top wrestler, someone that people remember throughout history. Also, I would like to have a match someday with Asuka who was my rival [as Kana] in Japan.”

When asked about the idea of joining the roster for AEW, Kondo was enthusiastic. “Of course, I want to! It’s exciting and I feel the energy. I want to team up and fight with Hikaru Shida, who was my tag partner in Japan, and I would be happy if I could fight Serena Deeb, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter.”