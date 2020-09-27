T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response

As we reported earlier today, T-Bar of Retribution tried to explain to fans why Retribution were given WWE contracts even though they had been trying to destroy it. According to the former Dominik Dijakovic, this was because it was cheaper than paying medical bills for security.

This didn’t seem to make sense to Chris Jericho, who simply responded with, “Huh?”

T-Bar sent that response back to him, with a twist. He presented a screenshot of search results showing news stories about the controversial Fozzy concert earlier this year. The concert was part of a larger event in Sturgis, which was believed to be responsible for 250,000 new cases of COVID-19.