T-BAR Fires Back at Kofi Kingston After Being Called “Tea Bag”

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
T-BAR RETRIBUTION

The war of words between T-BAR and Kofi Kingston continues, with the RETRIBUTION member weighing in on his being dubbed “Tea Bag” by Kofi. Kingston shared a video to his Twitter account in which he mocked RETRIBUTION, poking fun at their names and pointing out that MACE and RECKNONING were missing at this week’s Raw. He renamed SLAPJACK as Slap/Jack and T-BAR as the aforementioned Tea Bag.

Responding to the insults, T-BAR posted a shot from the video and wrote, “If I’m Tea Bag then you’re Coffee and we are bitter rivals.” He further went on to wish ill on the New Day, writing:

“I hope The New Day orders takeout for dinner, then when they get home they realize that the order is completely wrong, so they call to fix it but the store has just closed which ultimately forces them to eat someone else’s meal. Plus it’s cold. “

