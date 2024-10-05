Tag Match Announced for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2

– NJPW announced the first matchup for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2. Zack Sabre Jr. teams with Maika against El Desperado and Starlight Kid. You can see the full announcement below:

Epic tag in first match signed for Historic X-Over 2!

El Desperado returns, 5 Star and G1 winner tag!

Announced at STARDOM’s Nagoya event Saturday night, the first match has been signed for Historic X-Over II November 17!

This rare collaborative card sees NJPW and STARDOM wrestlers in dream mixed matchups, and this first tag to be announced is no exception. After undergoing knee surgery over the summer, El Desperado will be back in action!

If there’s one choice on the STARDOM roster to tag with Desperado, it is of course ‘little sis’ Starlight Kid, the Neo Genesis leader tagging with ‘big bro’ for the first time since the Despe Invitacuional back in June.

Their opposition? A dream team of the G1 Climax 34 and 5Grand Prix winners! Maika and Zack Sabre Jr. form a combo of the king and queen of this past summer, offering rare sights of Maika and SLK, and ZSJ and El Desperado in competition.

There’s no doubt this first matchup to be announced sets the tone for an unforgettable night to come!