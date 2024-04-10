Tag Team Titles Change Hands On WWE NXT, Final Testament Attack New Champs

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions — and The Final Testament on Tuesday night — following this week’s WWE NXT. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on Tuesday’s show to capture the titles in the main event match. The match was a rematch of the Tag Team Title bout from NXT Stand & Deliver and ended with the challengers coming out on top this time around.

Immediately following their win, The Final Testament’s music played and Karrion Kross came through the stage entrance. The Authors of Pain then attacked Frazer and Axiom fron behind, with the whole of the group (including Scarlett and Paul Ellering coming down into the ring. The champs were laid out and the stable posed over them, with AOP holding the titles up.

This marks the first Tag Team Championship reign for Frazer and Axiom, and ends Corbin and Breakker’s reign at 57 days. They won the titles from Tony D’Angelo and Stacks on the February 13th episode of NXT.