Talent Reportedly Had Mixed Reactions to John Oliver Piece on WWE

– A new report says that WWE talent had reactions across the board to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight piece on the company. Fightful reports that the piece was a big topic among talent at the house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sunday, though several roster members skipped watching the piece.

In the main segment of last night’s HBO show, Oliver took aim at WWE for its treatment of talent and classifying them as independent contractors. WWE has since issued a statement saying that “Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts.”

According to Fightful, one member of the roster — who acknowledged he only read a recap and didn’t see the piece — called it “hacky” and said, “at least he’s good at saying he’s a fan.” Another talent member who watched said that they enjoyed the piece and thought it was informative, but felt that the show should have realized Roman Reigns’ recent battle with leukemia before making a joke that his wet hair made him look like a “pedophile.” Other long-time talents spoken to called it a “home run.”

WWE’s stock took an initial hit when the market opened on Monday after the show, but ended up closing up slightly.