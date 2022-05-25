Tammy Sytch Reportedly Served With Civil Lawsuit

– As previously reported, there have been attempts to serve WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch with a lawsuit from the estate of Julian Lasseter, the man who died in a fatal car crash last March. Sytch is currently in jail due to the crash and is facing multiple charges. PWInsider has an update noting that Sytch was officially served with the lawsuit on May 13 in Florida.

Per the report, process servers were eventually able to locate where Tammy Sytch is currently incarcerated. Sytch has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is currently seeking over $100,000. Sytch’s boyfriend James Pente was also served in Florida. Sytch is currently facing nine charges that include one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Sytch’s bond was revoked, and she returned to jail on May 13. Her arraingment is scheduled for May 13.