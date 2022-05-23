Tammy Sytch Unable To Be Served With Lawsuit Due To Being In Jail

PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch is currently in jail and as a result was unable to be served with a lawsuit against her. The lawsuit, as previously reported, comes from the estate of Julian Lasseter, the man who died in the fatal car crash back in March. Sytch is in jail as a result of that crash and is facing multiple charges.

This led to the process server giving the lawsuit back to the court after they attempted to serve Sytch at her home in New Jersey. She’s currently jailed in Florida. Her boyfriend James Pente had already been served in Florida. The lawsuit is now seeking over $100,000. Neither Sytch nor Pente have responded to the lawsuit at this time. It’s likely that Sytch will be served as soon as the process server figures out where she is.

Sytch is currently facing nine charges, including one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. Her bond was revoked and she was sent back to jail on May 13 through her possible trial. She will be arraigned on May 31, and it’s believed her defense attorney will petition the court against keeping her in jail.

This also means she will be unable to make her hearing on Thursday at the Keansburg Municipal Court in New Jersey. She is facing eleven charges there, including Operating under the influence of liquor or drug, Driving after Driver’s License/Registration suspended/revoked, Careless Driving – likely to endanger person or property, Reckless Driving, Failure to wear seat equipment – responsibility of driver, Driving without a license, Failure to possess a driver’s license, Failure to possess driving registration, Failure to possess an insurance card, Failure to install interlock or drive a car without an interlock, and Operating a motor vehicle during a license suspension – second violation. That comes from an arrest on February 24. It’s believed that New Jersey will wait for the Florida case to conclude before they move forward.