Tammy Sytch Settles Civil Lawsuit In Relation To Fatal DUI Crash

The wrongful death lawsuit filed against Tammy Sytch has been settled and will not go to trial. As previously reported, the lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter against Sytch, her ex-fiance James Pente, and Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC was scheduled to begin on March 25th. PWInsider reports that the trial has been cancelled by the judge due to the settlement.

The judge in the case has ordered the case closed in the next 30 days, once all the documentation has been filed. The lawsuit sought in excess of $30,000 in damages in relation to the March 2022 accident that led to the 75 year-old Lasseter’s passing and alleged negligence on Sytch’s part, while arguing that the Lasseter family incurred medical and funeral expenses due to Sytch’s actions and that Lasseter’s daughter had “has suffered, and will suffer into the future, the loss of her father’s companionship, instruction, guidance, and mental pain and suffering as a result of her father’s death.”

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison due to the criminal convictions related to the accident.