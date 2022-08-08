wrestling / News
Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids
AEW wrestlers Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are now officially married after having a ceremony over the weekend. The two got married on Saturday. They have been engaged since June when Guevara proposed in Paris.
Conti posted several photos to Instagram, revealing that WWE’s Nikki ASH was one of the bridesmaids. Other notable names in attendance included Amanda Huber and Shawn Dean.
I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022
We are not perfect
We'll learn from our mistakes
And as long as it takes
I will prove my love to you ❤️
What a great night. My friends are amazing 🥰
We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_ pic.twitter.com/utB0ToPG3r
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) August 8, 2022
Congrats @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ #Salute #Aight pic.twitter.com/tN4EeMb9kL
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) August 8, 2022
