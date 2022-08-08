wrestling / News

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

AEW wrestlers Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are now officially married after having a ceremony over the weekend. The two got married on Saturday. They have been engaged since June when Guevara proposed in Paris.

Conti posted several photos to Instagram, revealing that WWE’s Nikki ASH was one of the bridesmaids. Other notable names in attendance included Amanda Huber and Shawn Dean.

