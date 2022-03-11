Tay Conti Asks Cody & Brandi Rhodes When They’re Returning to AEW, Cody & Brandi Respond

Tay Conti wants to see Cody and Brandi Rhodes back in Impact, prompting a response from the two. Conti, who was attacked by Paige VanZant on last night’s AEW Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday to ask the former AEW couple when they’re coming back and saying, “You left all the haters to me and @sammyguevara huh?!!”

As you may recall, Brandi Rhodes was feuding with Dan Lambert and American Top Team before she and Cody exited the company. Cody replied to Conti, writing:

“Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it”

Brandi also replied, as you can see below:

Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 11, 2022