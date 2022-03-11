wrestling / News

Tay Conti Asks Cody & Brandi Rhodes When They’re Returning to AEW, Cody & Brandi Respond

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tay Conti AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Tay Conti wants to see Cody and Brandi Rhodes back in Impact, prompting a response from the two. Conti, who was attacked by Paige VanZant on last night’s AEW Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday to ask the former AEW couple when they’re coming back and saying, “You left all the haters to me and @sammyguevara huh?!!”

As you may recall, Brandi Rhodes was feuding with Dan Lambert and American Top Team before she and Cody exited the company. Cody replied to Conti, writing:

“Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend

Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile

It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it”

Brandi also replied, as you can see below:

