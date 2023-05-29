Tay Melo And Sammy Guevara Announce They’re Expecting At AEW Double Or Nothing

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are set to become parents, announcing that Melo is pregnant at AEW Double Or Nothing. During the entrances for the AEW World Championship Four Pillars match, Guevara and Melo came out and used Guevara’s old signs gimmick to announce that they were going to have a baby.

Melo and Guevara got married in August of last year. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!