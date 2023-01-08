wrestling / News
Taz Praises Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter, Says Great Muta Was A Dream Opponent
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Taz spoke about the recent match between Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter and named The Great Muta as a dream opponent. Here are highlights:
On his wrestling influences: “My first few years, I had no one as an influence. Didn’t have a ton of guidance through my early years in my journey. But in the early 90’s, Kevin Sullivan was someone who really taught and helped me a lot. We were a team in Japan in maybe 1991 or 1992 for WING. Then in early ECW worked together.”
On Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida: “Hayter & Shida I have much respect for. I knew as soon as I saw their names as opponents, it would be an awesome match. But [they] are very hard workers. They are ‘themselves’ individually, not trying to play wrestler. I respect that.”
On his dream opponent: “Great Muta and I have never wrestled one on one. In my prime, I would’ve enjoy[ed] battling against him. He is a great one for sure.”
Had the chance to ask Taz @OfficialTAZ some questions. Where he gives his thoughts on Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida. Naming The Great Muta as a 1 on 1 dream opponent. As well as wrestling in Japan for W*ING! pic.twitter.com/f1zXhwp9ee
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 7, 2023
