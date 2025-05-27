Ted DiBiase Says Brainbuster Is One Of His Favorite Finishers 

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his favorite finisher side from Jake Roberts’ DDT and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite finisher: “The brainbuster. If you do the brainbuster the way you’re supposed to do it, it looks like you just kill a guy. But what the people can’t see and what we know is that you’re actually protecting his head. Your arm hits, and what have you. But you gotta do it, you have to get them straight up and come straight down. I could never do that, so I didn’t do it. But every time I saw that, I went, ‘Gosh, that looks so good.’”

On today’s wrestling: “Here’s the deal with me. I’m going to tell all what — for those wrestling fans out there that are wrestling fans now? What we did in my era has not been duplicated. And I’m going to tell you something: I can’t watch wrestling anymore. Because the guys get in the ring and it looks like a circus act. They all take these great big bumps and, ‘oooh!’ That’s not wrestling. Here’s what’s missing: the old-school way of teaching our business doesn’t exist anymore. It used to be — like when I started in wrestling, I started as a referee. It was like a summer job when I was in college. Instead of roofing houses -— I roofed houses the first summer. But then the next couple of summers, I was a referee. I couldn’t wrestle, but I could be a referee and make money. But you’re the third guy in the ring, and you learn a lot being that third guy.

“And the thing about wrestling, a good wrestling match is this: you establish the good guy and the bad guy. You establish the fact that the good guy keeps outsmarting you, in whatever way, or you’re being outwrestled. And then as a heel, you’ve got to show that frustration. And then the heel starts heeling. And he heels, and he heels. And then you do the spots where — we can call the hope spot. The babyface is getting his butt kicked and then the bad guy goes to — I don’t know, do something that’s big, and he misses. Or the babyface, like in a corner shot, gets out of the way, and the heel hits the ring post. Well, now they’re both down. And now you see this babyface who has been getting his butt kicked starting to come up, and then the other guy’s coming up, and now you’ve got the crowd going, ‘Come on, man, come on! You can do it! You can do it!’ And then maybe he does; he gets a couple of shots but then the heel will cut him off again. Then you start over. It’s like, I’ve done a lot of hour-long matches that went to a draw. Imagine having a match with a guy for a whole hour, and nobody wins… The way I looked at it, it was almost like having — I called it having three twenty-minute matches, but it was one.”

