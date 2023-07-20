Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Hulk Hogan coming back at WrestleMania 9 to win the WWE Title before he departed months later, his friendship with him, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On Hulk Hogan winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 9: “Well, you know there’s so many ways to look at that. I mean, here was a guy who, he was the guy when everything exploded. And so he goes away. And I obviously never talked to Vince and never talked to Hulk about it. Why he made that decision. So Hogan comes back and comes back in a big way. And my looking at that says, ‘Well, they’ve kissed it made up and now things are gonna go on as usual.’ But, you know, obviously that didn’t happen either, did it?”

On his friendship with Hogan at the time: “Once he and I — I may have stated this before, but I had Hulk’s first match at Madison Square Garden. The first time he wrestled in Madison Square Garden, he wrestled me. And I put him over big time, because I knew they were gonna get him over. And so years later, after he gets to be a big star, and when this new meeting with Vince came along, and I’m gonna come back. I remember him coming to me and saying, ‘I told you before, but I owe you one.’ And was kinda like, he’s gonna make sure that I’m one of the guys he works with. So we’ve always had a great relationship. It was funny, I mean I walked into the dressing room, he shook my hand and said, ‘It’s payback time. Here we go.’ So that’s all I needed to hear.”

On his friendship with Hogan today: “You know, I still love the Hulkster. I just haven’t seen him. It’s not one of those relationships where we talk to each other once a week or once a month. Uh, but that’s the way it is with a lot of wrestlers.”

